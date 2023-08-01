The freshman camp of the University of Debrecen will open soon

Substantial entertainment, team building, community building and, of course, parties in all quantities. Preparations for the sixteenth freshman camp are in full swing at the University of Debrecen. One of Hungary’s largest and most popular events before the start of the school year awaits first-year students at the Nagyerdei Campus. As in previous years, the UD Student Self-Government expects the participation of more than two thousand freshmen this year.



All thirteen faculties are represented at the camp, which lasts several days and promises to be memorable. This year, the freshmen camp hosts applicants in two rounds, the event is organized by the Student Self-Government of the University of Debrecen, dividing the faculties into two parts. The main location will be between the Kossuth Colleges.

Sports programs, wine tasting, team-building tasks, competitions, and useful information about the university, the faculties, and the courses await the future freshmen, who can get to know the instructors of the majors they have chosen, as well as the heads of the faculties. The young people who have just joined the community of the University of Debrecen are also entertained in the evenings by university bands made up of Hungarian and foreign students, as well as well-known DJs. Freshers are served by a staff of almost 500 per shift, they provide information on technical issues that may arise and are also responsible for safety and health care if necessary.

Students do not have to do anything special to participate in the freshman camp, all that is required is to register online on our website when they receive the notification of successful admission. In essence, this event also corresponds to an induction week, as the first-year students get to know the university infrastructure, their group mates, and their classmates, and they can receive useful information about university life and their education from the seniors. They can get all the information they need to smoothly enter the everyday life of the university. We will also try to display UD’s services, e.g. the UD Shop, as well as the University and National Library of the University of Debrecen. The sports day also provides extensive information, as the freshmen will get to know DEAC and the institution’s nationally unique sports infrastructure. We try to show them everything in order to help them integrate and facilitate their later studies

– István Csont, president of the University of Debrecen Student Council.

The participants of the freshman camp are accommodated in the university dormitory and receive three meals a day.

Future freshmen can find more details about the large-scale, sixteenth freshman camp of the University of Debrecen on DEHÖK’s social platforms, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, as well as on YouTube, and the official Facebook event of the camp will also be updated daily with useful content.

(unideb.hu)