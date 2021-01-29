Szijjártó: SK Innovation Brings Biggest Greenfield Investment in Hungary’s History

South Korean company SK Innovation is bringing to Hungary a new 2.3 billion US dollar battery plant in what will be the country’s biggest ever greenfield investment, Péter Szijjártó, the foreign minister, said.

The development in Fejér County, in central Hungary, will create 2,500 jobs, the minister of foreign affairs and trade said, adding that SK Innovation is South Korea’s largest energy and chemicals company and one of the world’s leading battery manufacturers. The company’s first two overseas plants are located in Komárom, in northern Hungary, and its third European plant producing batteries for electric cars will also be located in Hungary, he said. The government is providing financial support, and this agreement is in the process of being finalised, he said.

MTI