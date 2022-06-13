A man was found dead in a property in Hajdúnánás

In a report received at dawn on June 10, 2022, police marched to a house in Hajdúnánás where a corpse was found. Given the opinion of a forensic expert, it was suspected that the man’s death was caused by alienation.

Within five hours of the report, a local resident who had been contacted to commit the crime came to the attention of the police. It was produced by investigators and then interrogated as a suspect. According to available data, the suspect abused the 45-year-old victim, who lost his life, after drinking and arguing. The authority remanded the 33-year-old man in criminal custody and filed a motion to arrest him, which was ordered by the Debrecen District Court on June 12, 2022.

He was prosecuted by the Criminal Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters for a well-founded suspicion of committing a fatal injury.

police.hu