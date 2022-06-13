Chinese school year closing at the University of Debrecen – pictures

The Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen said goodbye to its Chinese students who graduated in Hungarian for the first time in the main building at a closing ceremony held in the Main Building on Friday. Thanks to international educational cooperation, the 12 graduating Chinese students started their studies in Debrecen three years ago.



This event is a milestone in the life of the faculty, the university, but most of all the students, as they passed the final exam in the primary language of Hungarian language and literature last week, so their training ended,

– Péter Csatár emphasized in his greeting.

The program continues, as 16 Chinese students studying in the second year at the Faculty of Humanities closed the school year.

hirek.unideb.hu