Chinese school year closing at the University of Debrecen – pictures

University
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Chinese school year closing at the University of Debrecen – pictures

The Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen said goodbye to its Chinese students who graduated in Hungarian for the first time in the main building at a closing ceremony held in the Main Building on Friday. Thanks to international educational cooperation, the 12 graduating Chinese students started their studies in Debrecen three years ago.

This event is a milestone in the life of the faculty, the university, but most of all the students, as they passed the final exam in the primary language of Hungarian language and literature last week, so their training ended,

– Péter Csatár emphasized in his greeting.

Chinese students graduated from the University of Debrecen with a degree in Hungarian

The program continues, as 16 Chinese students studying in the second year at the Faculty of Humanities closed the school year.

 

hirek.unideb.hu

Related Posts

Chinese school year closing at the University of Debrecen – pictures

Bácsi Éva

Chinese students graduated from the University of Debrecen with a degree in Hungarian

Bácsi Éva

Police arrested the man who broke into a shop within an hour

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *