The spring afforestation in the Debrecen area has been completed

Nyíreredő Zrt.’s forestry in Debrecen planted about 58 hectares of forest this spring: more than 450,000 seedlings and 2,900 kilograms of pedunculate oak acorns were used for afforestation work, the farm’s press service told MTI on Monday.

According to their announcement, foresters have carried out so-called first-year afforestation on almost 35 hectares, which means that artificial afforestation has taken place in an area subject to reforestation obligations.

The works used 62,000 pedunculate oak, 245,000 domestic poplars, 9,000 noble poplars, and 120,000 acacia seedlings, as well as larger quantities of venison, hornbeam, and bird cherries.

They added that the staff of the Haláp forestry farm in the area of ​​the Hajdú-Bihar county seat afforested it on approximately 55 hectares in the spring. As a result, 18 and a half thousand pedunculate oak, 22 thousand gray poplars, 600 noble poplars, 35 thousand forest pine, 8 thousand gray poplar, and 32 thousand acacia seedlings were buried in the ground.

