Chinese students graduated from the University of Debrecen with a degree in Hungarian

For the first time, Chinese students graduated from the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen, the institution’s press service told MTI on Friday.

According to their information, the twelve Chinese students who graduated in Hungarian started their studies in Debrecen three years ago in the framework of international educational cooperation.

The history dates back to 2015 when Beijing International Studies University (BISU) launched a seven-year program: 20 high school students began a special seven-year course in which they would later learn Hungarian as a high school students in three years. they can study at a university in Hungary.

The students of BISU took part in the written and oral entrance exam, and those who passed the Hungarian basic course were finally admitted. The teaching was attended by lecturers and doctoral students of the Hungarian Institute of Literary and Cultural Studies and the Hungarian Institute of Linguistics, for whom this work was a real challenge, the university indicated.

“This event is a milestone in the life of the faculty, the university, but most of all the students, as they passed the final exam in the Hungarian language and literature course last week, so their training ended,” Péter Csatár quoted the dean as saying at the end of Friday. They added that Jiang Lu, dean of Beijing International Studies University (BISU), attended the ceremony online and greeted it, but family members of the graduates could also be part of the virtual space for the end of the school year.

On behalf of the graduates, Han Yanfei said that there are fellow students who will go back to China, but there are also those who will stay in Debrecen and continue their master’s studies in Hungarian.

Chinese graduates now will be able to receive their diplomas at the faculty’s June 25 graduation ceremony. The program will continue, as 16 Chinese students studying in the second year of the year closed the school year, the university’s press service said.