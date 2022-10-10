Halloween is just around the corner. This year, IEAS is celebrating with another International Halloween Potluck. This is a good opportunity to come together, show off the best costumes, and welcome international friends from all over the world.

Date: 26th October, Wednesday 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Venue: University of Debrecen (1. Egyetem square)

Program: International Halloween Potluck at the University

Bring your best Halloween-themed snacks and cookies, or bring along your favourite soda, or alcoholic beverage, and join the fun!

Organizers will have some fun programmes as well, so keep an eye out for the detailed programme later on.

One thing they can promise: you are going to have the best Halloween-themed cake in the city that day! And for that, they need your help: please fill out this form about your preferred cake flavours below

Bring along your friends, roommates, your crushes, and your groupwork partners to party!