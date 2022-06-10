A man from Hajdúnánás wanted to catch fish with a hook from the Eastern Main Canal

The Hajdúböszörmény District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against a man who wanted to catch fish around Hajdúnánás with a fishing hook.

Prior to April 8, 2022, the accused placed a fishing gear on one of the piers of the Eastern Main Canal called a hook, which he attached to the foot of the pier and then left it in the water.

The man returned to the scene on the afternoon of April 12, 2022, to inspect the hook, on which he placed another bait and threw it back into the water. As he managed the hook, he noticed the fish guards across the canal, so he wanted to destroy the device. As this failed, the man hurried out of the scene.

According to the relevant legislation, the hook used by the accused is a prohibited fishing device seized by the police of the Hajdúnánás Police Station conducting the investigation.

The Hajdúböszörmény District Prosecutor’s Office charged the Hajdúböszörmény District Court against the accused who confessed to his crime. In his indictment, the district prosecutor’s office requested that the district court sentence him on the basis of the contents of the case file without trial, and try the accused as a measure and confiscate the prohibited device.

ugyeszeg.hu