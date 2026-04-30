MediChoir prepares for a charity concert in Debrecen

The student choir MediChoir of the University of Debrecen will hold its spring charity concert titled “Musical Medics” for the tenth time on Wednesday, May 6. The program will feature works by Mendelssohn, Bartók, Bach, and Kodály, as well as a song by Elvis Presley, performed by current and former medical students from Debrecen in the Liszt Hall of the Faculty of Music.

The proceeds of the event will be donated to a foundation supporting children with illnesses.

The idea for the concert originated from Professor Éva Oláh, an outstanding figure in pediatrics, former director of the Pediatric Clinic, who passed away in 2019. In 2013, she organized the “Musical DE OEC Staff and Students Concert,” and invited the choir to perform at its closing.

The ensemble later continued the concept and transformed it into a charity event, where each year the audience could donate to a foundation supporting sick children. Until her passing in 2019, Professor Éva Oláh served as the patron of the concerts, warmly supporting both the event and the choir’s activities. Each year we collect donations for a foundation helping ill children. In tribute to Éva Oláh, this year—on the occasion of the 10th anniversary concert—we will support the foundation she established, now bearing her name, the Éva Oláh Foundation for Patients with Genetic Diseases – said Máté Nagy-Pénzes, president of the MediChoir Cultural Association, to hirek.unideb.hu.

The charity concert is organized every spring, featuring performances not only by the choir but also by medical students and graduated doctors, showcasing their musical talents. Supported by the Student Union of the University of Debrecen, the 15-year-old MediChoir Student Choir will organize this spring charity music event for the 10th time on Wednesday, May 6, starting at 7 p.m.

The program will include works by Bach, Mendelssohn, Béla Bartók, Imre Kálmán, and Rich Mullins, and will also feature Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

As in previous years, admission is free, but the audience can support the Éva Oláh Foundation for Patients with Genetic Diseases through on-site donations.

detailed program can be found here.