Students in Debrecen pass the internationally recognized Chinese language exam

Students who successfully completed the HSK, an internationally recognized Chinese oral exam organized by the Confucius Institute of the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Debrecen will soon receive their certificates. The results were published on April 22 on the website of Chinese Testing International, the organization responsible for the exam.

The Confucius Institute at the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Humanities organized the standardized Chinese language exam for non-native speakers for the third time this March, following previous sessions in 2024 and 2025. Out of 39 applicants, 36 successfully met the requirements.

Applicants included both university students and local and international residents of Debrecen, who had been attending language courses since September 2025, studying Mandarin twice a week for two hours. According to László Erik Kovács, deputy director of the Confucius Institute, reaching the basic level requires at least six months of preparation, while higher-level exams require at least three years of study.

University students participate in a two-credit elective course, while local recruitment for Chinese language learners is supported by teachers from local practice schools and promoted through community channels such as the Ott-Home International Meeting Point Mandarin Club.

Native Chinese instructors play a key role in education, including Li Yantong and Liu Fang, who spend two years at the University of Debrecen, along with volunteer teachers Li Luyao, Li Yufei, Pang Hongxue, and Yan Hongyun, who assist for one year.

Growing interest in Chinese is also evident among secondary school students, with language clubs organized by the Confucius Institute at several vocational schools in Debrecen, including Péchy Mihály Construction Technical School, the Chemical Industry Technical School, and Bethlen Gábor Economics Technical School. The latter maintains a direct connection with Hohhot in China, allowing a Chinese language teacher to work at the institution.

While the current group of 36 successful candidates is just now receiving their certificates, preparations are already underway for the next exams scheduled for May 16 and 24, with another 36 applicants registered.

From September, the institute also plans to launch a Mandarin Conversation Club alongside its existing Mandarin Matinée program to further develop speaking skills and promote Chinese language and culture.

(unideb.hu)

Photo: Chinese language teacher LIU Fang