Young Clarinetists Are Among the Best

The students of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen collected a first and a third place, as well as two Rector’s special awards at the XVIII. National Clarinet Competition. Students from all over the country, such as Miskolc, Pécs, and Szeged, came to Debrecen for this year’s competition.

Clarinet students from Hungarian musical institutions of higher education were able to show their talents at the XVIII. National Clarinet Competition. Twenty-four young talents presented themselves to the professional jury, whose members included clarinetist Gábor Devich, clarinet teacher at the Béla Bartók Academy of Music, Principal Director of Concerto Budapest, Liszt Prize-winning clarinetist Gy. László Kiss, and bassoonist József Tóth, Zoltán Kodály Academy of Music and Ami addressee director.

The clarinetists of the University of Debrecen performed outstandingly this time as well, as fourth-year student Attila Kovács received one of the first-place prizes, first-year student Gábor Szepesi finished third, and fifth-year students Attila Kovács and Edward Hompoth received a special rector’s award in recognition of their excellent performance. The goal of the competition this time was to allow the young people to compare their skills with students from other higher education institutions, and the successful performance also means excellent professional feedback for the DE Faculty of Music regarding the fact that clarinet education is still among the top in Hungary.

“This year, our students showed that they are masters of their instruments, and their ranking proved that they can stand out from their contemporaries with diligence and dedication. The competition is ideal for our students in many ways, since they not only have to watch themselves, but they can also study the others, and they can learn a lot from them in terms of stage performance and musical knowledge”, said János Szabó, instructor of the Woodwind Department of DE ZK.

At this year’s competition, they had to present Mihály Hajdú’s obligatory work: Capriccio all’ ongarese, as well as a piece from Astor Piazzola’s tango etudes transcribed for clarinet performed with piano accompaniment on the stage of the Liszt Hall. The first piece commemorated the clarinetist László Horváth. Péter Szabó Krisztián, master instructor of the faculty, and art teacher László Laskai helped prepare the students of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen.

Final result of the competition:

First prize: Attila Kovács, Faculty of Music, University of Debrecen, teachers: Krisztián Szabó, Réka Laskai László Rácz, Pécs University Institute of Music, teacher: Laduver Mihály

II. prize: Alex Egresi, University of Miskolc Béla Bartók Faculty of Music Teachers: Rudolf Szűcs Péter Farkas Dorka, University of Szeged Béla Bartók Faculty of Arts teacher: Dr. János Szepesi

III. prize: Gábor Szepesi, Faculty of Music, University of Debrecen teachers: Krisztián Szabó, László Laskai Ramóna Török, Pécs University Institute of Music teacher: Dr. Zoltán Arnóth

Rector’s Special Prize: Attila Kovács and Edward Hompoth, Faculty of Music, University of Debrecen their teachers: Krisztián Szabó, László Laskai

Prize for the best performance of a Piazzola work: Tamás Furman, Pécs University Institute of Music teacher: Dr. Zoltán Arnóth

Special prize for the best performance of the Hajdú work: Anna Babos, Pécs University Institute of Music teacher: Dr. Zoltán Arnóth

