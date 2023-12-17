Let’s Put Laptops Under the Tree!

The University of Debrecen Kossuth Lajos Secondary and Primary School has received new digital education aids. PwC Magyarország donated ten new laptops to the students of the Kossuth street assignment center.

More than six hundred students study at the institution in the heart of the city.

“The teaching of digital culture is a very important task in our institution, which is why we are constantly developing our IT tools in order to develop the digital competences of students using modern computers, tablets and other digital devices that meet today’s requirements” – said Mónika Denichné Hajdu, head of the institution, at the event at which the the Hungarian managers of one of the world’s leading financial and economic consulting companies handed over ten new laptops to the school.

PwC member companies have been present in 151 countries around the world, including Hungary for more than thirty years. The international consulting company opened an office in Debrecen in November. “We are extremely proud that PwC Hungary has arrived in Debrecen, as their appearance also shows the city’s economic development. The company’s managers have indicated that they want to take an active role in the life of the city, thereby strengthening the social embeddedness of the company, for which we are trying to provide all the help” – deputy mayor Lajos Barcsa emphasized.

“In addition to corporate partnerships, cooperation with the city and educational institutions is of particular importance to us. In this regard, during Advent, it is a priority to help the activities of local primary schools. I think we have found a suitable place for these ten professional laptops in this institution” – said Kis Tünde, director of PwC Hungary, who handed over the devices together with Gábor Farkas, the company’s partner, and Andrea Borbély, the company’s manager.

The laptops that have just been offered will help the school in conducting the national digital competency tests, where thirty laptops and forty tablets are currently at the service of education and students, in addition to three IT rooms equipped with desktop computers. “Almost all our classrooms have smart boards and some classroom boards have already been placed in the institution. However, due to the daily development of digital competence, we are always happy when we can expand our machine park with new devices”, Hajnalka Kálmánchelyi-Papp, deputy head of the institution added.

