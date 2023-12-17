Angel Lambs – Advent Storytime in Sziget-Kék

Local News
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Angel Lambs – Advent Storytime in Sziget-Kék

In the event hall of the Sziget-kék Theme Park, on Sunday, December 17th, between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., organizers welcomed visitors to the playground with Advent storytelling, folk games and crafts.

 

During this Advent morning, visitors could listen to a heart-warming story told by Anikó Rácz – about the meeting of the heavenly and earthly worlds, the sheep of a mysterious old man and the trial of three boys. Then musicians played folk games related to Christmas, and finally they closed the event with gingerbread decoration.

 

 

Debrecen Zoo

