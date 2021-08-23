Anniversary “Night at the Zoo” at Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park

There comes a night every year that puts animals in the spotlight. The last Friday in August will see the 10th Night at the Zoo at Hungary’s first zoo outside the capital and one and only amusement park from 19:00 to 23:00, with a unique array of summer evening events and activities centered on the vast biological and cultural diversity of Africa as this year’s main theme.

Amid the magic of this summer evening further enhanced by festive torchlight, visitors will get to take a sneak peek into the secret night lives of various animals, with the institution now home to an all-time high of 190 species. Offering an evening-long experience, Animals in Action will feature the daily dental care routine of elderly Nile hippos Linda and Szigfrid, the feeding of the marabou stork group of now three, the night prowl of the newly established Asian lion pair, Kamal and Hima, family time with one-year-old reticulated giraffe Zahara, as well as the premiere of a short documentary on Cody the hand-raised red-necked wallaby. For those bravest, there will be a Dare at the Palm House as an up-close introduction to unfriendly-looking animals, now also coupled with the opportunity to try edible insects!

In keeping with decade-old tradition, Night at the Zoo will see plenty of performances and activities to keep everyone entertained, including life-size sand sculptures, fire-jugglers, sand animation, luminescent minerals, guided tours around the Scent Garden, an African weapon exhibit and a number of dance and music shows amid a terrific African atmosphere.

In addition to a whole evening of zoo secrets and activities, amusement park funs and thrills also await thanks to a total of 23 rides including the mighty Apollo-X, equipped with professional light and sound systems, for a truly one-of-a-kind experience in Hungary.

Providing free access to all events and activities, “Night at the Zoo” Passes are available for 2700 HUF per person, while Magic Wristbands granting entry as well as unlimited access to amusement park rides are available for 3700 HUF per person. Getting your tickets in advance online for a quick and convenient entry is highly recommended, although both types will still be available on-site.

Further info and full program at: www.zoodebrecen.hu

Dr. Gergely Sándor Nagy

CEO, Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park