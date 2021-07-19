Accident in Debrecen – three people had to be taken out of the car with a tensioner

Local News
Bácsi Éva

Two cars collided on the 4th main road in the Debrecen area; the road section has been closed for the duration of the technical rescue, the National Directorate General for Disaster Management said.

The accident was marred by professional firefighters from Debrecen, who, under the direction of the Disaster Management Operations Service, released three people from one of the vehicles using a tension cutter.

The press service of the Hajdú-Bihar police headquarters said that a car had collided with a minibus between Ebes and Debrecen in hitherto unclear circumstances. Several people were injured in the accident.

 

debreceninap.hu

