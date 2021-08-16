Due to inflamed garbage, the fire burned in 50 square meters in Balmazújváros

Garbage caught fire ignited in Balmazújváros, Hársfa Street, on Sunday afternoon. The fire is burning on about fifty square feet, which has also spread to the roof structure of an outbuilding, county disaster management has reported.

The professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény and Hajdúszoboszló, as well as the municipal firefighters of Balmazújváros extinguished the flames. In the fire, the outbuilding was eventually completely destroyed. The flames also damaged the roof of the main building in a small area. The fire was stopped. The units perform post-processing.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate