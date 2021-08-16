A woman with a fresh license caused a serious accident on Highway 47

A woman was driving in her car on May 23, 2021 at around 6 pm on the main road No. 47 between Derecske and Mikepércs. According to the investigation, the weather suddenly changed and it started to rain. The woman, who had a fresh license, was not driving according to the road and vision conditions, so she switched to the opposite lane where she collided with another car. Ambulance staff took one person to the hospital with serious injuries and four with minor injuries.

The 38-year-old woman, who had a license one day ago, admitted her responsibility for causing the accident.

The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters investigated the Debrecen resident due to a well-founded suspicion of committing a road accident. The police officers took the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu