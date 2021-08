Life is busy in the Békás-tó in the Big Forrest, which was renovated a few years ago.

Crossing the bridge we can see many fish in the water:

Among the lot of fish, marsh turtles and wild ducks also appear in turn.

Ducks are fed regularly by humans despite the prohibition sign.

One animal, on the other hand, is very much missed and we failed to observe in the lake: the frog.

If anyone still takes a picture of the frogs, send it to us at debrecensun@gmail.com or on Facebookon in a message.