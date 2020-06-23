Achievements of the Platform Assisting Enterprises in Debrecen

We have assisted local enterprises in accessing almost 7 billion HUF support to lessen their difficulties that arose due to the epidemic – said Vice Mayor Lajos Barcsa at the press conference presenting the achievements of the entrepreneurial platform held on 16 June 2020.

The municipal support system announced at the end of April is very popular among entrepreneurs. As a result of the coronavirus epidemic, many enterprises lost their partners or customers, and as a result, many contacted the municipality to ask for its assistance in establishing new business relations or supporting a given product or service to reach the target audience. The number of such requests began to increase sharply after the announcement of the platform. Many people were also interested in the current applications and support possibilities, and requested information on further options (with special regard to the Debrecen City Capital Fund), which can help companies and entrepreneurs in getting through the current situation.

