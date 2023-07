According to holtankoljak.hu, the wholesale price of petrol will rise by HUF 5 gross, while gasoline will cost HUF 10 more for fuel wholesalers.

This increase will also be reflected in the prices at petrol stations, so the average prices from Wednesday will be as follows:

95 petrol: 582 Ft/litre,

diesel: 573 Ft/litre

holtankoljak.hu

pixabay