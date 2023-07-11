In downtown Debrecen, drinking water is distributed at several locations during the heat warning

Due to the heat warning, drinking water will be distributed at several points in downtown Debrecen on July 11, 2023 (Tuesday) and July 12, 2023 (Wednesday). Today, on Tuesday, residents will be provided with refreshing drinking water at two locations, and – in view of the increasing heat – on Wednesday, at four locations.

Due to the ever-increasing temperature, the steam gates have already been activated in several locations in the previous weeks: on the main square and its surroundings – on Kossuth Square, next to the Csonkatemplom, and on Dósa Palatin Square.

As in recent years, the city’s municipality distributes drinking water at several points in the city center with the cooperation of the Debrecen Charity Board.

Tuesday between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.:

– on Kossuth tér, by the fountain (16 Piac utca),

– on Kossuth Square, at the statue of Lőrinc Szabó,

on Wednesday also between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.:

– on Kossuth tér, by the fountain (16 Piac utca),

– on Kossuth Square, at the statue of Lőrinc Szabó,

– at the intersection of Csapó utca and Dósa palátin tér,

– in the area between the Fórum Debrecen shopping center (Csapó utca 30) and the DSZC Chemical Technology Center

they provide drinking water to passers-by.

It is important that no one leaves home without fluids! We should not only take care of children and the elderly but also pets, so we should also provide dogs and cats with an adequate amount of cooling drinking water.

In view of the heatwave, the green area department of the Debrecen mayor’s office is watering the plants in public areas with increased attention – early in the morning or late at night. It also pays special attention to the proper operation of automatic irrigation systems.

Debrecen is a caring city, and in order to make the residents feel more comfortable, the municipality organized the distribution of drinking water and installed steam traps.

(Debrecen City Hall)