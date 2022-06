Mediaworks Hungary is suspending the printed editions of business daily Világgazdaság and the weekly Figyelő indefinitely.

The two publications will still appear online while the publisher carries out major restructuring, reallocating resources to further develop online economic content, the company told MTI. Mediaworks cited inflation, rising paper and energy prices, as well as mounting difficulties linked to strained supply chains as the reasons behind its decision.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay