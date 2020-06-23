Debrecen Velodrome Can Be Constructed in Pallag

The decision is made: Debrecen Velodrome can be built in the district of Pallag. The government’s decision is part of the Debrecen 2030 program, and it significantly contributes to enhancing cycling in Debrecen – announced Mayor László Papp and MP Lajos Kósa at the future venue of the velodrome on 13 June 2020.

It was announced in the summer of 2018 that an indoor cycle circuit, a so-called velodrome would be built in Debrecen. „A velodrome of international standards will be constructed in the city, which will significantly increase the possibilities of cycle sports in Debrecen” – said Mayor László Papp – „one of the most popular sports in Debrecen is cycling, but the present development will have impacts beyond the city, and it well fits the Debrecen 2030 urban and economic development strategy announced recently” – outlined the mayor.

debrecen.hu

pixabay