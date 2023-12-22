DKV: ticket and pass prices, design change

The ticket and pass prices of DKV Zrt. will not change from January 1, 2024. At the same time, the image of paper-based line tickets, passes and identity cards has been renewed. The previous design was replaced by bright colors on the value coupons, so they could be distinguished from each other much more easily.



2024 pass sale

Sales of monthly, quarterly and annual passes valid from January 1, 2024, will begin on December 28, 2023, on the www.dkvejegy.hu website, where you can purchase the pass quickly, conveniently and without queuing for any type of identity card, student card, and city card.

Ticket and pass sales begin in the permanent ticket counters on Petőfi tér, Segner tér and Doberdó utca, at the authorized customer service, as well as at the smart stops on December 28, 2023, at the ticket machines on January 01, 2024, while in the temporary ticket counters and other sales points, they begin on January 02, 2024.

We would like to draw the attention of our passengers that between December 28 and December 31, it is no longer possible to buy a monthly pass for December.

The sale of tickets and winter passes is ongoing.

Pass validity in 2023

The validity of quarterly and annual passes has been extended by the Company, they can be used for travel until January 7, 2024. From the start of operations on January 8, 2024, the Company will not be able to accept the 2023 vouchers, their use will incur additional charges!