DKV is changing its logo

In recent years, DKV Zrt. has introduced more and more innovative solutions in public transport – announced the company at its press conference. In addition to the constantly renewed fleet of vehicles, real-time passenger information has been further expanded with the timetable.app application, the most important service information is now available on Google Maps, and electronic vouchers are also becoming increasingly popular. From January 1, 2024, the logo, the slogan and the entire image will be renewed.

“Green transport for our future!” – („Zöld közlekedéssel a jövőnkért!”)

– the message is the same, but the slogan has been renewed.

In the Company’s strategy, environmentally conscious operation receives the main emphasis.

“Creating a human-centered, sustainable service that innovatively and quickly adapts to environmental changes and social challenges.”

By renewing the logo and introducing new visual elements, the Company wishes to convey the importance of innovative solutions.

The new logo has a green-gray base color. It preserves the color scheme of the newly acquired vehicles and makes clear the green directions defined in the Strategy. Of course, the design plan of the entire image retains the city’s blue-yellow colors as a secondary color.

The design of the 12 fully electric e-Citaro buses that went into circulation at the end of August 2022 was already determined by the color green, presenting the guidelines defined in the national Green Bus program. The inscription Green Bus, which can also be read on the front of the vehicle, makes the Company’s environmentally conscious activities even clearer.

New uniform, new look

The company’s employees are provided with new uniforms and work clothes, whose fresher, more modern colors and material quality also reflect the green approach.

The color gray will dominate the entire outfit, the shirt will be replaced by a more comfortable T-shirt with a collar and dark gray trousers. The clothing will be replaced in parallel with the emptying of the current stock in a cost-saving manner.

In addition to the vehicle fleet, the appearance of paper-based line tickets and passes will also change from January 1, 2024. From now on, the bright colors, which differ for each type of pass, make the vouchers easy to distinguish even at first glance. At the same time, the Company continues to encourage its passengers to make electronic purchases at a lower price to reduce environmental awareness and the increased queuing time typical of ticket purchase periods.

More modern passenger information

Next year, the announcements and timetables posted at the city’s bus stops will also be renewed.

From now on, the company will use a different yellow color for trams, green for buses and blue for trolleybuses. In the future, passengers will be able to find information on a much more transparent interface.

The new timetable search subpage will also feature a much more transparent structure.

The search interface dynamically shows the departure time of the services in real-time and indicates the transfer options at each stop, while the timetable announcements can still be downloaded from the site.

The next defining element of the change of image is the renewal of the website of DKV Zrt.

The www.dkv.hu page will now be a truly user-friendly, modern interface that provides passengers with a clean and transparent browsing experience. Its development began after several months of data analysis, thanks to which the structure of the website was completely transformed. The content most frequently searched for by users forms the central platform of the website, so they can be found quickly and easily on the interface. The colors of the website were of course inspired by the colors of the new image.

All of these are being gradually introduced by the Company. In the first half of next year, we would like to renew the image on all surfaces.

DKV Zrt. trusts that passengers using public transport in Debrecen will welcome the changes, and their experiences and feedback will further support the Company’s development efforts.

(DKV)