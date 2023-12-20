Puppies were thrown in a forest near Debrecen

A shocking, but unfortunately far from unusual case was shared on social media by the “Együtt az Állatokért” Animal Protection Public Association in Debrecen.

As their activist writes, “Someone threw these poor puppies into the forest”. Moreover, they carefully put them in bags and then left them to their fate.

Fortunately, the little ones chewed the bag. At first, they were only able to catch two of the perpetrators, and then the next day they caught the rest because the fugitives returned to the place where they threw the puppies.