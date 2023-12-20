Who is considered needy today? Is there a donation order? Such was the parcel distribution of the Reformed Church in Debrecen

On Tuesday morning, the Hungarian Reformed Church Aid welcomed 120 families and pensioners living in difficult situations in the courtyard of its office in Debrecen, to help them with our donations as the Christmas holiday approaches. The packages included non-perishable food, toiletries, sweets, snacks and a verbal message.

Families with several children and the elderly are also among the beneficiaries – we learned on the spot from Zsófia Dobis-Lucski, the head of communication of the charity service. This was their last big group donation this year, otherwise, it goes on continuously throughout the year. Larger donations are typically timed around the holidays – Easter, Pentecost, and several times during Advent.

Zsófia Dobis-Lucski answered our question about the number of people in need, that the number of people in difficult situations has not decreased in any way, and the increase in the number of people can be rooted in the fact that the number of organizations – minority municipalities, foundations, associations – that ask for donations has increased.

At the same time, she expressed her gratitude for the fact that, despite the economic difficulties that plague us, the desire to give does not decrease. Zsófia Dobis-Lucski also spoke about the fact that although nowadays everyone might be thinking more about how much they donate, the love boxes put together for the needy were filled nicely at the posted collection points this year as well.

Who qualifies as needy is decided through a recommendation from a pastor or family supporter. In the ranking of charity service, priority is given to those raising small children, single parents, large families and the elderly – we learned. Even those who do not ask for it themselves can receive a donation, but if the pastor of the relevant church or the mayor of the settlement intervenes in their case. But there are also those who, during the distribution of donations, indicate to the charity that they know someone in need who needs help – Zsófia Dobis-Lucski informed the Debreceni Nap.

(Debreceni Nap)