The opening hours of pharmacies change during the holiday season in Hungary

The opening hours of pharmacies will change during the festive period – said the National Center for Public Health and Pharmaceuticals (NNGYK).

It was written that even on Sundays and holidays, pharmacies will provide care only until noon on December 24, and pharmacies on duty will also be open on Christmas Eve.

According to the information, on December 25 and 26, in addition to the on-call pharmacies, pharmacies open 0-24 hours and also open on holidays will be available.

On December 31 and January 1, the 0-24-hour pharmacies, which are also open on holidays, and the on-call pharmacies will provide care, the center announced.

It was emphasized that every pharmacy must display the name, address, phone number, and the start and end times of the on-call or on-call service in a visible place and a legible manner. In addition, you must indicate the address and telephone number of the nearest adult and pediatric emergency room.

Information about pharmacies that provide on-call or standby service is available by clicking on the link https://ogyei.gov.hu/gyogyszertarkereso/.

In the announcement, the NNGYK emphasized that before the holiday period, it is of utmost importance to procure regularly used preparations on time, and it is also good to prepare for unexpected situations. Families with children should definitely take care of fever and pain relievers, and it is also useful to check the throat disinfectant, nasal drops, and expectorant kits, they added.

