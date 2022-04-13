Season Opening – The Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park Awaits Visitors With Special Easter Programs

The Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park awaits those wishing to relax with a wide variety of programs, animal experiences and the first adventures of the amusement park of the year every day of the spring break, from 14th to 19th April from 9:00 to 18:00.

The performance of folk dancers and many interactive experiences will guarantee the fun. The Palm House awaits with an egg exhibition and an Easter test of courage, and visitors can also take part in egg hunting, and young and old will be able to experience their creativity by decorating eggs together and painting giant eggs. In addition, those interested in the flora and fauna awakening in the spring can take a themed zoo and botanical guided tour under the green trees of the Great Forest.

Indispensable protagonists of the Feast of Renewal will be the zoo residents born this year, including the gray cattle heifers, the crowded goat team, the lambs, and the country’s first and only arthropod antelopes and South African puppies in the country. From the first day of the break, popular programs such as Katta Promenade, penguin walking, pony rides, photography with Chili, the yellow-blue macaw, and the bunny village brunch will return to the all-day offer of the Animals in Action.

The amusement park in the country now opens its 62nd season on Thursday, with its technical staff carrying out maintenance and refurbishment work in recent months to ensure a safe and truly self-forgetful experience. Thanks to decades of continuous and careful work, patinated toy elements such as the classic dojo or the Horse Rotator with peaceful horses are still working flawlessly to the delight of successive generations of guests. Of course, there will be no shortage of novelties either: Babaforgó and Jungleforgó, which is dear to the little ones, is waiting for its passengers aesthetically renewed at Easter.



Detailed program and ticket purchase: www.zoodebrecen.hu