The Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen collected sweets for those in need

Almost 15 kilos of chocolate were collected at the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen in recent weeks as part of their year-end Christmas charity campaign. The Debrecen Charity Board will take care of distributing the donation to the needy.



The Christmas charity campaign of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen has ended, during which the faculty and students collected almost 15 kilos of sweets, bars of bitter and milk chocolate for children in need at the end of the year from the first Sunday of Advent, i.e. the third of December.

Ildikó Bácskay, dean of the Faculty of Medicine the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen, and István Lekli, deputy dean of education of the faculty, personally handed over the donation to Father András Törő, president of the Debrecen Charitable Board, Debrecen-Nyíregyházi Diocese, at the Roman Catholic Incarnation Parish on Borbíró Square in Debrecen. The Director of the Bishop’s Office will deliver the donation to those in need.

The Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen considers social responsibility to be an important mission. In the spirit of this, we have organized several charity collections and programs in recent years. Last year, for example, we collected clothes for the Children’s Public Association in Haláp, we also held sweets and a health day in the part of the settlement belonging to Debrecen. Before Christmas, we delivered toys to the children in state care living in the Reménysugár Home in Debrecen, thus beautifying the holiday

– said dean Ildikó Bácskay.

She added that in April of this year, the staff and students of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen donated hundreds of kilos of clothes and shoes to the needy living in the Kamilla Családok Átmeneti Otthona in Debrecen.

According to their plans, similar charity actions will be held in the future.

(unideb.hu)