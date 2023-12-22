Changeable weather over the holiday weekend

The weekend’s weather will be changeable, rain, sleet, and snow may come in several waves, and the wind will sometimes become gusty. On Christmas Eve, Sunday, temperatures are most likely to be 7-12 degrees, according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service, which was sent to MTI on Thursday.

On Friday, the sun will shine for a longer or shorter time in most parts of the country, but mainly in the western and southwestern regions, the sky will be cloudier. Scattered showers are likely, a change in the state of mass may occur mainly in the northeast. The northwest and west winds are accompanied by strong, sometimes stormy gusts in many directions. The highest daytime temperature is mostly expected to be between 6 and 11 degrees, but we can also measure a few degrees lower on the northeastern border.

On Saturday, the sky will be mostly cloudy or overcast, precipitation is expected in several places, heavy rain in the south and southwest, and rain, sleet, and snow in other places. Significant amounts of precipitation may also fall in Northern Transdanubia. The northwesterly and westerly wind is strengthening in many places, becoming stormy in some places. The lowest night temperature is expected to be between minus 4 and 4 degrees, in the afternoon it is usually 1-9 degrees, but it may be warmer in the southwest.

On Christmas Eve, Sunday, it is expected to be mostly cloudy or overcast, with only temporary breaks in the cloud cover. Scattered rain is expected, but mainly in the north, and northeast, and the mountains, sleet and snow are also possible, and then the tendency for precipitation decreases in the second half of the day. The west and south-west winds are strengthening in many places. In the morning, it is usually minus 3 and plus 5 degrees, minus 5 and minus 4 degrees in the snowy northeastern regions. In the afternoon, it is mostly 7-12 degrees, but it can be colder in the northeast.

