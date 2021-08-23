Socialists: All Freedom-Loving Democrats Will Celebrate Next Year

All freedom-loving democrats will be able to celebrate August 20 next year if the Socialist Party forms a government, the opposition party’s co-leader Bertalan Tóth said on Friday.

Speaking in a video message posted on Facebook, Tóth said “the state that we are supposed to be celebrating today is being stolen by Fidesz leaders and put into foundations and private accounts”. “The fireworks will surely be beautiful but can we applaud with a good heart if we know that the glitter is only there so that thieves will be able to work calmly in the darkness that will follow?” he asked. The thieves are “taking not just our money but our rights and our future as well”, Tóth said. “After a long time, there is now a real chance for change, which can give us all hope,” the co-leader said. “Only we can restore the rule of law and democracy, and in 2022 we need to win the support of the majority of the country for that,” he said.

