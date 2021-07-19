Hungary Lends 200,000 More Covid-19 Vaccines to Czech Republic

Hungary has lent an additional batch of 200,000 Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to the Czech Republic.

The shipment was delivered to Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš by Hungarian Ambassador Miklós Boros. Babiš expressed thanks for Hungary’s repeated help at the handover event in Prague’s central military hospital. Previously, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó delivered a total of 149,000 Pfizer vaccines that Hungary lent to the Czech Republic in June and July. Under an agreement, the Czech Republic will return all the vaccines to Hungary by the end of this year.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay