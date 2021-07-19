These athletes from Debrecen compete in the Olympics

It has only been a few days and the five-ring games are starting soon in Tokyo. Eight athletes from Debrecen can travel to the Japanese capital.

Among the athletes of the Debrecen Sports Center-Sports School, we can mention Zita Kácser, Luca Kozák, Réka Szilágyi and Máté Koroknai, and Péter Holoda strengthens the Hungarian delegation as a swimmer of the association.

Swordsman Battai Sugár Katinka represents Interfencing DSC, and DVSC’s women’s handball team gives two players to the national team in the person of Réka Bordás and Petra Vámos.

Photo: László Pósán

debreceninap.hu