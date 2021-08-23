A cold front brings serious cooling

On Monday, a strong cold front is already invading the western part of the country, and cooler air is coming into the Carpathian Basin.

On Monday, the southeastern part of the country will still be 32-33 degrees in the afternoon, but elsewhere the temperature will drop significantly, in most places we will not even reach 25 degrees in the afternoon. You also have to prepare for rain, showers and thunderstorms.

The front gives a taste of the early autumn weather: the temperature can go up to 10 degrees at night and it won’t be warmer than 20-25 degrees in the afternoon.

This is how the front arrives:

debreceninap.hu