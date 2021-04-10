Hungary Records 285 Covid Fatalities, 7,325 New Infections

Fully 285 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 7,325 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 2,689,102 people have received a first jab, while 1,126,139 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has risen to 262,574, while hospitals are caring for 11,363 Covid patients, 1,364 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 46,775 people in official quarantine, while 4,861,310 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 705,815 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 22,966. Fully 420,275 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay