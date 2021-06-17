LMP Slams Highway Concession as ‘Unbridled Plunder and Destruction’

The opposition LMP on Wednesday slammed the government for “outsourcing public assets” in what they said was “unbridled plunder, destruction and a qualified case of high treason.”

LMP group leader László Lóránt Keresztes said that the government had called a European Union public procurement tender for a 35-year concession to develop, renovate, operate and maintain the country’s motorway network. Keresztes warned that outsourcing “vital parts of the infrastructure” would cause immense harm, and said public services and infrastructure should remain national or local council property. After the election in spring 2022, the (current) opposition will “find a legal path” to recovering public assets which ruling Fidesz diverted into public foundations, Keresztes said.

hungarymatters.hu