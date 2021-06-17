Hungary Records Nine Covid-19 Fatalities, 107 New Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Nine patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 107 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

 

So far 5,363,124 people have received a first jab, while 4,271,990 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 44,364, while hospitals are treating 349 Covid patients, 53 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 4,665 people in official quarantine, while 6,009,124 tests have been officially carried out.

Since the first outbreak, 807,209 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 29,944. Fully 732,901 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

 

