Pope Francis Supports Hungarian Public Media Charity Campaign

Pope Francis is sending a statue of St Joseph to be auctioned at a charity auction organised by Hungarian public media in support of Hungarian orphans who have lost parents to the coronavirus pandemic, Beatrix Siklósi, the director of public broadcaster Kossuth Rádió, said.

The statue depicts St Joseph teaching carpentry to the Christ Child, she said. First Lady Anita Herczegh, the chairwoman of the board of the Regőczi Foundation for children orphaned in the pandemic, noted that the foundation was launched last spring when the number of young parents started succumbing to Covid. By the start of the charity programme broadcast on the Duna, Duna World, M5 and M4 Sport channels on Sunday morning, the campaign had already collected close to 100 million forints (EUR 272,000), Siklósi said. Various celebrities such as Olympic fencer Áron Szilágyi and epée fencer Tímea Nagy are participating, she said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay