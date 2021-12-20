Domestic Tourism Sector Sees Strongest Ever Summer Season

Hungary’s tourism industry has recovered, with the domestic sector seeing its strongest ever summer season this year, according to an official of the Prime Minister’s Office.

The number of guest nights spent at commercial accommodations in Hungary reached 15 million over the summer, up 16% from 2020, Csaba Dömötör said at the Kőrösi Csoma Sándor Grand Prize award ceremony. Dömötör praised the recipients of the Hungarian tourism industry’s biggest award for committing their lives to showing the world that “Hungary is a good place to live and visit”.

László Könnyid, the deputy head of the Hungarian Tourism Agency, hailed the efforts of the industry’s workers in getting the tourism sector back to the level it was at in 2019. He added that it was especially important to recognise the industry’s biggest achievers at a time when staffing is a struggle due to the crisis caused by the pandemic.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay