Hungary Sending Emergency Aid to Typhoon-Hit Philippines

Hungary is sending 20 million forints (EUR 54,000) to the victims of a typhoon which hit the Philippines in the past few days, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said.

Many were killed and villages destroyed in the “brutal” natural disaster, while tens of thousands of people lost their homes, Szijjártó noted in a video on Facebook. Also many localities were cut off from the electricity grid, he added. Hungary is sending 5 million forints to Caritas Internationalis, the Philippines branch of the charity, to fund food packages for families in hardship, and 15 million to the Catholic Archdiocese on the island of Cebu to restore churches hit by the typhoon, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay