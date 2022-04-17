Russians Shot a Plane Carrying Weapons From the West

Russian air defense forces have shot down a Ukrainian military transport plane carrying Western weapons in the Odessa area, Major General Igor Konasenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, reported on Saturday.

According to Konasenkov, over the past day, the Russian Operations-Tactical Air Force has dealt a blow to 67 Ukrainian manpower and military technology centers.



The missile units will target 317 military targets, including 274 support points and a focus on manpower, 24 command posts and two military fuel depots were hit.

Two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over Lozovaya and Vesela. The Russian defense ministry also announced on Saturday that the Mariupol agglomeration had been cleared of Ukrainian soldiers, leaving only a few soldiers in the steelworks in Azov with several clashes.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with several Ukrainian media on Saturday that the removal of the last Ukrainian soldiers from Mariupol, besieged by Russian forces, would “end all peace talks” with Moscow.

According to a statement released by the Russian ministry on the Internet, as of April 16th, the Ukrainian army had lost more than 4,000 people in the strategically important port city of Azov, Russian news agency RIA reported.



Russia released a video on Saturday in which the commander of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Yemenov, welcomed the crew of the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship, which sank on Thursday, in Sevastopol, according to the Ministry of Defense.



According to the announcement, the admiral informed the crew that officers, cadets and sailors would continue to serve in the Navy.



This was the first shot since the ship sank that the cruiser’s alleged crew was visible.



Moscow claims the cruise sank due to an ammunition explosion, while Kyiv said the warship was hit by a Ukrainian missile. Russia said the crew had been rescued, with no casualties.

MTI/karpathir.com

pixabay