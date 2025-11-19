Cloudflare – the cause of all trouble on the Hungarian internet as well

Several high-traffic, popular websites were disrupted on Tuesday due to a malfunction in Cloudflare’s service.

The widespread technical issue affected, among others, the social media platform X, ChatGPT, and Moody’s, and even temporarily slowed down or disabled the online services of some U.S. transportation companies.

The San Francisco-based internet service provider acknowledged the error in a statement, noting that it carried out technical adjustments across its international network to restore data traffic.

Cloudflare has not yet explained the exact cause of the internet outage, but it reported that it detected an “unusual” spike in data traffic just before the network collapse.

According to an updated statement, thanks to these interventions, within approximately two hours of detecting the error, the number of affected services was significantly reduced.

“Everyone is on board to ensure that all data traffic is served without errors,” the statement read.

Cloudflare provides internet infrastructure services, with its primary goal being the protection of individual websites against risks on the web.