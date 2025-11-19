University of Debrecen tops international rankings in sustainability and ecology

The University of Debrecen maintains its leading domestic position in the QS Sustainability Rankings: in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026, published on Tuesday by the British ranking organization Quacquarelli Symonds, it was ranked 322nd globally, the highest among Hungarian universities. In the latest Shanghai Ranking Subject list, also published on Tuesday, the University of Debrecen ranked in the 301–400 category in Ecology, again securing the top spot among Hungarian institutions.

The QS Sustainability 2026 ranking evaluated 2,001 higher education institutions from 108 countries using indicators grouped into three categories. The performance of 620 European universities, including 14 Hungarian institutions, was assessed based on environmental and social impact as well as university operations.

Among the three categories, the University of Debrecen achieved its best result in University Operations, ranking 226th globally. Compared to last year, the university made significant progress in the Social Impact category, moving up more than 40 positions. Improvements were also seen in environmental research, health and well-being, knowledge transfer, and employability.

According to Chancellor Zoltán Bács, the university’s strong performance is the result of systematic development efforts:

“The University of Debrecen’s mission is not only to excel in education, research, and innovation but also to provide a sustainable and livable environment for students and staff. For years, we have been improving the living spaces of the university community, enhancing communal areas, sports and cultural facilities, and investing significant energy into creating a student- and staff-friendly environment. This ranking result is a positive indication that we are on the right track,” Bács told hirek.unideb.hu.

QS evaluated institutions across more than 50 subcategories within the main ranking criteria. Among other factors, they examined the presence of sustainable research centers, whether the university monitors annual energy consumption, prioritizes minimizing its climate impact, and engages in research collaborations with Forbes 2000-listed companies. The ranking also considered institutional ethics, climate protection strategies, and gender equality plans.

The Shanghai Ranking Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) evaluates universities in 55 subjects across five broad disciplines: natural sciences, engineering, life sciences, medical sciences, and social sciences. The GRAS list includes 1,900 universities from 96 countries, based on data provided by over 5,000 institutions worldwide.

In the Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2025, the University of Debrecen achieved its best result in Ecology, placing in the 301–400 range and securing the highest national ranking. In Mathematics, it also ranked 301–400, while in Agricultural Sciences and Pharmacy/Pharmaceutical Sciences, it ranked 401–500.

The ranking evaluates universities based on objective scientific indicators, including World-Class Faculty, World-Class Output, High-Quality Research, Research Impact, and International Collaboration.

Both the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026 and the Shanghai Ranking GRAS 2025 lists can be accessed via the following link.

(unideb.hu)