Hungary Among the European Leaders in Using Deposit Return Systems

According to an international study, Hungary ranks among the European leaders in the use of deposit return systems, the organization operating the Every Can Counts awareness program told MTI on Wednesday.

The international research covered 16 countries and involved more than 16,000 participants. In Hungary, the survey was conducted by Made with Insight on behalf of the Every Can Counts program, with 1,015 people taking part.

According to the report, the study showed that Hungary is one of the most successful markets for circular packaging and mandatory deposit return systems.

The study also revealed that worldwide, 71% of respondents support deposit return schemes (DRS), and 88% believe that returned beverage containers are actually recycled. In Hungary, 98% of respondents already use the deposit return system and interpret the concept of sustainable packaging more consciously than average.

Among Hungarian respondents, 54% said they always return empty beverage containers, while an additional 28% do so frequently. This means that 82% of the population uses the system regularly, integrating it into their daily lives.

Age-specific data indicate that returning containers is particularly natural for older generations. Among Baby Boomers, support for DRS is 80%, while among Gen Z (16–28 years old) it is 59%. For older people, returning containers is not a new phenomenon but rather a return to a familiar practice, whereas for younger people, it is more important to receive clear explanations and personal experiences regarding recycling, the statement said.

For 41% of Hungarian respondents, it is also important that packaging contains recycled materials. The study further highlights that in countries implementing DRS — including Hungary — many people associate sustainability with reusability, meaning that packaging can be used multiple times. On a practical, everyday level, sustainability therefore means much more than just selective waste collection, the statement added.