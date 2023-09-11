The week starts with sunny weather, then a cold front arrives with cooling

The week starts with sunny, warm weather, then in the middle of the week a cold front arrives with showers and thunderstorms, and behind the front, the temperature drops and the afternoon maximums are below 30 degrees Celsius on the weekend.

Cloudless or clear weather is expected on Monday, without precipitation. The air movement remains moderate for the most part, but the south wind occasionally picks up in Alpokalja. The highest daytime temperature is between 28 and 33 degrees.

On Tuesday, you can still expect sunny, dry weather, with veil clouds, a few cumulus clouds, the southerly wind will mostly remain moderate. The lowest night temperature is usually between 10 and 18 degrees, and the highest daytime temperature is expected between 28 and 33 degrees.

On Wednesday, mostly sunny weather with veil clouds is expected, but cumulus clouds will also form. Usually, there will be no precipitation, but in the second half of the day, especially in the northwestern third of the country, showers and thunderstorms may occur. The south, south-west, then the west and north-west winds in the Transdanubia will pick up in many places, especially in thunderstorms. The minimum temperature is usually 10-18 degrees, the peak value is likely between 27-34 degrees, lower values can be measured in the west and higher values in the southeast.

On Thursday, the scattered clouds of a cold front will move from west to east, and you can also prepare for several hours of sunshine. Rain, showers and thunderstorms may occur in several places. The northwest and north wind will revive and strengthen in some places, there may be stormy gusts in thunderstorms. 10-18 degrees in the morning, 22-29 degrees in the afternoon, it will be warmer in the southeast.

On Friday, sunny weather with cumulus and veil clouds is expected in the western third of the country, elsewhere the formation of cumulus clouds may be stronger. Especially in the central and eastern parts of the country, showers and thunderstorms may occur in places. The northwest and north winds will strengthen in several places. The temperature rises from 7-15 degrees in the morning to between 21 and 27 degrees.

On Saturday, sunny weather is likely with cumulus and veil clouds, showers and thunderstorms may develop in some places. In some places, the east and south-east wind will pick up. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 7-15 and the maximum between 23-28 degrees.

Sunny weather with cumulus and veil clouds is also expected on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms may occur in some places, and the southeast and south winds will pick up in several places. Generally, 7-15 degrees in the morning and 24-30 degrees in the afternoon.

(MTI)