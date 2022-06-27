Deputy House Speaker Holds Talks in Kyrgyzstan

Sándor Lezsák, deputy speaker of the Hungarian parliament, attended a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, parliament’s press office told MTI on Sunday.

 

Hungary has an observer status in the organisation. Lezsák held bilateral talks with Kyrgyz House Speaker Talant Mamytov, parliamentary speakers of other member states and the Kyrgyz ministers of culture and education. The deputy speaker visited the town of Karakol at the foot of the Tian Shan Mountains and inaugurated a memorial tablet dedicated to Hungarian traveller and orientalist György Almásy, who led expeditions to the region in 1900 and 1906.

 

hungarymatters.hu

