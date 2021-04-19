The number of people infected is 141 million, and the death toll is three million worldwide

Around the world, 141,125,074 people were infected with the coronavirus epidemic, with 3,017,632 fatalities and 80,616,556 survivors at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Central European Time, according to Monday morning data.

One day earlier, 140,448,459 people had been registered, with 3,009,025 fatalities. The infection is present in 192 countries and regions. Experts say the number of cases diagnosed does not accurately reflect reality because the number of tests is more or less limited in each country, and the criteria for registration also vary.

According to official data, a disease called Covid-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus hits the United States the hardest, with 31,669,880 infected to date and 567,217 killed.

In India, 14,788,109 infected people and 177,150 fatalities were recorded.

In Brazil, 13,943,071 infected and 373,335 fatalities were reported.

In France, 5,350,520 people were infected and 100,892 fatalities were registered.

In Russia, the number of confirmed infections rose to 4,649,044, and the number of fatalities rose to 103,834.

In the UK, there are 4,403,060 people infected and 127,518 people died from the disease.

4,268,447 infections have been registered in Turkey so far, with the number of deaths according to official figures being 35,926.

There are 3,870,131 infected people in Italy, with 116,927 fatalities.

In Spain, 3,407,283 infected people and 76,981 fatalities were registered.

In Germany, 3,407,283 are infected and 80,052 are dead.

In Argentina, there are 2,694,014 infected and 59,228 dead.

In Poland, 2,688,025 infections and 62,032 deaths are recorded.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic the coronavirus.

