Air China to Re-Launch Beijing-Budapest Flight

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Air China will re-launch its direct flights between Beijing and Budapest on July 7, the Hungarian foreign minister said on Sunday.

 

The airline was forced to terminate its flights more than two years ago due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook. “We can now start rebuilding all that the virus has taken away from us,” the minister said, calling Air China’s decision a landmark in reviving the Hungarian economy through giving impetus to trade and tourism.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

