First Lady Marks International Nurses Day

First Lady Anita Herczegh, marking International Nurses Day on Tuesday, thanked nurses for their work.

Health Organisation declared 2020 the year of nurses and midwives long before the coronavirus pandemic, Herczegh noted.

“Thanks and gratitude are especially due today,” she said.

Herczegh also thanked organisations that have been donating face masks, immunostimulants and disinfectants to hospitals and social institutions.

State Secretary Miklós Soltész, the head of the National Humanitarian Coordination Council, said the latest round of donations will go to church-run hospitals and care homes across the country. The St. Ferenc and Bethesda hospitals, the hospital of Jewish organisation Mazsihisz and the institution of the Hospitaller order will be given 3,000 face masks donated by pharma giant Johnson and Johnson, and 5,000 bottles of immune boosters and disinfectants will go to care homes, he said.

Meanwhile, opposition LMP marked International Nurses Day with an online press conference, and called for a 30% wage hike in the health-care and social sectors. Lawmaker Péter Ungár welcomed the 500,000 forint (EUR 1,400) bonus for health-care staff and demanded the same for social workers.

hungarymatters.hu

